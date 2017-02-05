Fire At Tulsa Saloon Almost Cancels Super Bowl Party Plans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Super Bowl plans were almost canceled after an early morning fire at the Double R Saloon in Tulsa. The bar is located on 15th Street near Sheridan.

A neighboring business owner spotted smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure around 8:15 a.m. and called the fire department. Crews arrived very quickly and found the source of the fire at a package heat and air conditioning unit on the roof.

They got the fire under control quickly, and it damage was largely contained to the roof, but there is smoke and some water damage inside, according to a district chief at the scene. 

Debbie Cassaday, who has owned the Double R for eight years, said she first thought someone was trying to break in, and she got to the club quickly. She said she has an app that shows her the inside of the club, but with smoke filling the rooms, she was unable to tell what was going on.

"We were supposed to have a big Super Bowl party," she said. "Everybody was coming in about 2 o'clock to play food, shuffleboard and bring food."

 Cassaday employs six people at the club. She's just glad the damage doesn't appear to be as bad as it first looked.

"I thought everything was going to be gone," she said. "I thought I'd lost everything, but thank God it was just on the roof."

Cassaday called about 20 friends who came over to clean up - just in time for the game to start.

