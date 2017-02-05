Stillwater Man Killed On Highway 51 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Stillwater Man Killed On Highway 51

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 23-year-old man was killed in a wreck on Highway 51 a few miles from Stillwater. Troopers say they're not sure exactly when the wreck took place, but it was discovered at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017.

A collision report states Layne Michael Meriwether was driving a Ford F-250 pickup eastbound near County Road Hackelman when his truck went off the roadway to the right. It flipped a quarter time and hit a tree, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Meriwether, a Stillwater resident, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries, the collision report states. Stillwater firefighters freed his body from the wreck.

The driver's condition before the crash and its cause are under investigation, troopers say. The investigating trooper notes Meriwether was not wearing a seat belt. The weather was foggy, but the road was dry.

