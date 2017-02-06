Vince Gill To Host Fiddler Hall Of Fame Awards, Concert In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vince Gill To Host Fiddler Hall Of Fame Awards, Concert In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
The Time Jumpers The Time Jumpers
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The National Fiddler Hall of Fame are gearing up for this year's induction ceremony and concert. It's going to be a great time as this year's event which will be held this Friday night at the Mabee Center. 

Three members of The Time Jumpers are inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame.  Inductees are Papa John Creach, Larry Franklin, Randy Howard, Kenny Sears and Joe Spivey. 

Vince Gill is the host at this year's event, and of course, there will be a full concert by some of Oklahoma's most talented musicians.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the induction ceremony and concert - including how to get a ticket.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.