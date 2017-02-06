Vince Gill To Host Fiddler Hall Of Fame Awards, Concert In Tulsa

The National Fiddler Hall of Fame are gearing up for this year's induction ceremony and concert. It's going to be a great time as this year's event which will be held this Friday night at the Mabee Center.

Three members of The Time Jumpers are inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. Inductees are Papa John Creach, Larry Franklin, Randy Howard, Kenny Sears and Joe Spivey.

Vince Gill is the host at this year's event, and of course, there will be a full concert by some of Oklahoma's most talented musicians.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the induction ceremony and concert - including how to get a ticket.