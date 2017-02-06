Tulsa Woman Arrested For Aggravated Trafficking Of Meth

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a Tulsa woman for aggravated trafficking of meth, tampering with surveillance/security system and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Michelle Simmons, 39, was booked Sunday into the Tulsa County Jail after deputies served a search warrant at her home and found a 2-lb. bag of meth behind her washing machine, several grams of meth in her dining room and scales and a pipe, records show.

Simmons has a court date scheduled for February 10 and her bond was set at more than $162,000.