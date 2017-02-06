Woman Arrested In Child Porn Case Against Former Muskogee Firefighter

Muskogee police arrested a second person in connection to a January child pornography case that already resulted in the arrest of a former Muskogee firefighter.

Zackery Perry was arrested on January 6, 2017, on complaints of publication and distribution of child pornography, police said.

Police said Perry sent messages and videos of what investigators believe to be child pornography. During their investigation, police said they identified and located a local victim of sexual abuse under the age of 10.

On Monday, police announced they arrested Melissa Skelton on complaints of Child Sexual Abuse and Conspiracy to Commit Child Sexual Abuse.

Investigators said they obtained a search warrant for Skelton’s residence in Adair County. On February 3, 2017, the United States Marshals Eastern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in Skelton's arrest and multiple agencies aided in serving the search warrant and analyzing further electronic evidence.

The reporting person contacted the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office after Perry asked for photographs of her child last month, police said.

Police said they are seeking additional victims, further charges and arrests in the case, Officer Lincoln Anderson said.

Anderson said additional charges of Human Trafficking, Child Sexual Abuse, and Conspiracy to Commit Child Sexual Abuse against Perry will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Police said right now, their concern is the potential identification of additional victims.

If you are concerned about your child’s potential exposure to Perry for any length of time, detectives ask that you contact the Muskogee Police Department Investigations Division at 918-680-3183 or Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS.