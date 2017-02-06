Fourth Grader Gives Special Valentine’s Day Presents To Classmates

Back in November, fourth grader Will Dean came up with the idea to make sure every girl in his class got something special for Valentine's Day.

He wrote to Rustic Cuff owner Jill Donovan and even offered to give some of his allowance money to help pay for it.

Fourteen girls at Cedar Ridge Elementary got a very special Valentine's Day gift from a classmate.

"My mom told me that the maker of Rustic Cuff is a very generous woman, so I took that and said, 'Well, if she's a generous woman I might be able to get every girl in my class a Rustic Cuff,’" Dean said.

Donovan came through, sending 14 cuffs - and the girls proudly showed them off.