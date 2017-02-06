Fourth Grader Gives Special Valentine’s Day Presents To Classmat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fourth Grader Gives Special Valentine’s Day Presents To Classmates

Posted: Updated:
He wrote to Rustic Cuff owner Jill Donovan and even offered to give some of his allowance money to help pay for it. He wrote to Rustic Cuff owner Jill Donovan and even offered to give some of his allowance money to help pay for it.
Back in November, fourth grader Will Dean came up with the idea to make sure every girl in his class got something special for Valentine's Day. Back in November, fourth grader Will Dean came up with the idea to make sure every girl in his class got something special for Valentine's Day.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Fourteen girls at Cedar Ridge Elementary got a very special Valentine's Day gift from a classmate.

Back in November, fourth grader Will Dean came up with the idea to make sure every girl in his class got something special for Valentine's Day.

He wrote to Rustic Cuff owner Jill Donovan and even offered to give some of his allowance money to help pay for it.

"My mom told me that the maker of Rustic Cuff is a very generous woman, so I took that and said, 'Well, if she's a generous woman I might be able to get every girl in my class a Rustic Cuff,’" Dean said.

Donovan came through, sending 14 cuffs - and the girls proudly showed them off.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.