Key Elementary Teacher Accused Of Touching Students Resigns

A Key Elementary teacher being investigated after three students accused the teacher of inappropriately touching them has resigned.

The school board accepted the resignation Monday night.

The teacher has not been identified because he has yet to be charged with any crime.

Tulsa police did confirm three female students said a male teacher inappropriately touched them.

Police say the girls told their parents and their parents filed police reports.

Police are still investigating.