Webbers Falls FFA Hosts Livestock Show For Special Needs Students

Each student got the opportunity to show an animal in front of a judge.

Members of the Webbers Falls FFA hosted a different kind of livestock show Tuesday. They invited some special needs students to learn how to show farm animals.

FFA member Faith Treadwell said she got the idea after attending a basketball camp for special needs kids and saw how much they enjoyed that opportunity.

Students age 8 to 19 learned how to show animals, leading a pig, goat or sheep around a pen in front of a judge.

"They had great showmanship and got excited about working with the animals," Faith said. "I got reports from their teachers that they were still talking about it at the end of the day."