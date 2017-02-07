Police Investigate Car Removed From Claremore Lake

Photo of police checking to see what's inside the car. Photo courtesy city of Claremore.

Photos of the car being removed from Claremore Lake. Photos courtesy city of Claremore.

Claremore Police are investigating the discovery of a car in Claremore Lake.

The department called in the Tulsa Police Department's dive team to help remove the car from the water on Tuesday.

A tow truck hoisted the car, a Chevrolet Impala, onto shore. Police then checked to make sure no one was inside.

Police don't know exactly how long the car was in the water but they believe it was at least a couple of months. It was covered by moss and mud.

Detectives will use its vehicle identification number to track down the owner.