Police Investigate Car Removed From Claremore Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Investigate Car Removed From Claremore Lake

Posted: Updated:
Photos of the car being removed from Claremore Lake. Photos courtesy city of Claremore. Photos of the car being removed from Claremore Lake. Photos courtesy city of Claremore.
Photo of police checking to see what's inside the car. Photo courtesy city of Claremore. Photo of police checking to see what's inside the car. Photo courtesy city of Claremore.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Claremore Police are investigating the discovery of a car in Claremore Lake.

The department called in the Tulsa Police Department's dive team to help remove the car from the water on Tuesday.

A tow truck hoisted the car, a Chevrolet Impala, onto shore. Police then checked to make sure no one was inside.

Police don't know exactly how long the car was in the water but they believe it was at least a couple of months. It was covered by moss and mud.

Detectives will use its vehicle identification number to track down the owner. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.