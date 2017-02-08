Reward Fund Set Up For Missing McAlester Woman

The family of missing McAlester mother has set up a reward fund account with hopes that a cash reward might help bring her home.

It's been more nearly three weeks since anyone has seen or heard from Holly Cantrell. She works at the McAlester hospital as a physical therapist, and police said Cantrell got into someone's green truck and left the hospital on her lunch break on January 20, 2017.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since and her family said they fear the worst.

The family wants answers, which is why the set up a reward fund at BancFirst in McAlester.

Donations can be mailed to:

Tommy Cantrell Special Account

BancFirst

P.O. Box 1107

McAlester, OK, 74502