Confident ORU Baseball Team Ready For 2017 Season

Confident ORU Baseball Team Ready For 2017 Season

TULSA, Oklahoma -

After a season that ended in disappointment, Oral Roberts baseball is ready to move on.

The 2017 ORU baseball team could probably be described in just one word: experienced.

With 21 new faces a year ago, compared to just 11 this year, this group is primed for a deep postseason run, and has eyes on one place.

"We plan to go as far as we can, with the end goal being Omaha," said ORU player Brent Williams.

Infielder Nick Roark said, "We know we can compete with anybody in the country."

Eight months ago, the Golden Eagles’ season ended in heartbreak – two-and-out in the Fort Worth regional.

But, last season is last season, and a veteran group has ORU ahead of the curve.

Head coach Ryan Folmar said, "We were able to get started a little bit sooner than we normally would, with guys being in shape. I think we're a little bit further ahead this year than we were a year ago."

Williams said, "We just have a lot of depth, a lot of guys that could start at a lot of different schools. We're deep all the way around, and I think that will really benefit us."

With depth and experience comes confidence.

"We truly believe that we can beat anybody in the country, and that's just how it is. That's not being cocky, but we're confident," Roark said.

ORU’s season starts a week from Friday at home against Little Rock.

