Expansion Allows Food Bank To Feed 150 More OK Seniors

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Food Bank will be able to feed 150 more low-income seniors in eastern Oklahoma thanks to an expansion from the USDA.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program provides seniors with a free box of food once a month, which contains items like canned fruits, vegetables, and meat.

The need for the extra funding is growing, as one in six seniors in Oklahoma doesn't have food security on a daily basis.

Greg Raskin with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma said, "A lot of people have a hard time traveling, getting where they need to go or just their physical limitations make it hard to obtain food. These are the people that have raised this generation and, so now, many of them are struggling with these health issues."

The Food Bank currently provides food 326 seniors in our area.

