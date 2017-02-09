Tulsa Home Damaged By Fire

Firefighters put out a fire which broke out early Thursday, February 9, at a midtown Tulsa home.

The home is located in the 1200 block of South Peoria. Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 a.m.

As they pulled up to the home, firefighters saw smoke coming from the back side of the structure. Fire officials say they were able to knock it down quickly.

The residents are safe and were recovering in their car early Thursday morning. Firefighters said most of the damage was to the exterior of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.