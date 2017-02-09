Police: No Foul Play In Henryetta Silver Alert Death, Missing Pi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: No Foul Play In Henryetta Silver Alert Death, Missing Pickup Found

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

The Okmulgee Police Department says it's found the pickup belonging to the subject of a Silver Alert who was found dead last weekend.

The body of Larry Andrews, 61, was found on February 4. He had disappeared on January 31, 2017.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a search crew found Andrews' 2013 Ford F150 submerged in Okmulgee Lake.

Prentice said his department got help from the Oklahoma Lake Patrol, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, the Okmulgee Emergency Management Department, the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and the Creek Nation Emergency Management Department and searched Okmulgee Lake for a fourth time and found the truck.

Prentice believes the reason it was not found on previous searches was due to problems with sonar equipment. He says investigators do not believe there was any foul play related to Andrews’ death or his truck being in the water.

The authorities said Andrews had a history of mental health problems and was in the early stages of dementia.

