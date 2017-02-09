North Tulsans Bused To Save A Lot Grocery Store For First-Hand Look

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper organized the ‘Get on the Bus’ tour that took the group to the west Tulsa Save A Lot grocery store.

A group of veterans owns the Save A Lot in west Tulsa and they want to build one in north Tulsa.

It's a bumpy ride getting from north Tulsa to west Tulsa, but it was worth it for the group of people that piled on the bus.

Touring a grocery store isn't something you see often, but a group of about 40 north Tulsans did just that Thursday night.

She hopes by giving people a chance to get a first-hand look at the type of store that could come to north Tulsa it will give them faith that it'll be what they need.

Hall-Harper said through her conversations with people in her community they don't have much faith in a Save A Lot store.

"My mind was changed and I am a picky shopper I know if my mind can be changed other can too," the city councilor said.

She said people have concerns if the quality and cleanliness will be there.

"The quality of the store, the quality more so of the produce - they had a large array of food and they can cater those products to what the neighborhood wants,” she said.

The people on the tour were greeted by some of the store owners.

So far, they've opened three Save A Lot stores in different cities around the country.

They said this is their way of continuing to serve the American public, and, they said their sense of pride as veterans will keep all of their stores looking nice.

Surrounding them is fresh produce, meats and name brands - much like you'll find in any other major chain store.

Tulsa native Jay Steward said, “But this store is nice, clean, it's full."

Stewart said north Tulsa desperately needs a grocery store, so it was necessary to come check it out.

“If they keep a store over there that looks like this, it'll be great," he said.

Hall-Harper said she plans to organize several more bus trips in the future. She asks people in the community to go check out the store on their own too.

If decided, the Save A Lot could be open by 2019.