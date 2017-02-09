North Tulsans Bused To Save A Lot Grocery Store For First-Hand L - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

North Tulsans Bused To Save A Lot Grocery Store For First-Hand Look

Posted: Updated:
It's a bumpy ride getting from north Tulsa to west Tulsa, but it was worth it for the group of people that piled on the bus. It's a bumpy ride getting from north Tulsa to west Tulsa, but it was worth it for the group of people that piled on the bus.
A group of veterans owns the Save A Lot in west Tulsa and they want to build one in north Tulsa. A group of veterans owns the Save A Lot in west Tulsa and they want to build one in north Tulsa.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper organized the ‘Get on the Bus’ tour that took the group to the west Tulsa Save A Lot grocery store. City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper organized the ‘Get on the Bus’ tour that took the group to the west Tulsa Save A Lot grocery store.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Touring a grocery store isn't something you see often, but a group of about 40 north Tulsans did just that Thursday night.

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper organized the ‘Get on the Bus’ tour that took the group to the west Tulsa Save A Lot grocery store.

She hopes by giving people a chance to get a first-hand look at the type of store that could come to north Tulsa it will give them faith that it'll be what they need.

It's a bumpy ride getting from north Tulsa to west Tulsa, but it was worth it for the group of people that piled on the bus.

Hall-Harper said through her conversations with people in her community they don't have much faith in a Save A Lot store.

"My mind was changed and I am a picky shopper I know if my mind can be changed other can too," the city councilor said.

She said people have concerns if the quality and cleanliness will be there.

"The quality of the store, the quality more so of the produce - they had a large array of food and they can cater those products to what the neighborhood wants,” she said.

The people on the tour were greeted by some of the store owners.

1/11/2017 Related Story: Group Works To Bring Grocery Store To Tulsa's 'Food Desert'

So far, they've opened three Save A Lot stores in different cities around the country.

A group of veterans owns the Save A Lot in west Tulsa and they want to build one in north Tulsa.

They said this is their way of continuing to serve the American public, and, they said their sense of pride as veterans will keep all of their stores looking nice.

Surrounding them is fresh produce, meats and name brands - much like you'll find in any other major chain store.

Tulsa native Jay Steward said, “But this store is nice, clean, it's full."

Stewart said north Tulsa desperately needs a grocery store, so it was necessary to come check it out.

“If they keep a store over there that looks like this, it'll be great," he said.

Hall-Harper said she plans to organize several more bus trips in the future. She asks people in the community to go check out the store on their own too.

If decided, the Save A Lot could be open by 2019.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.