Burglars Hit Tulsa Cell Phone Store

Police are looking for whoever broke into a Tulsa cell phone store early Friday.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the Metro PCS store in the 10900 block of East 31st Street.

Police said someone broke the glass in the store's front door, setting off the alarm.

This is the second burglary of a Tulsa Metro PCS store this week. On Monday, February 6th, someone forced open the rear door of a store near 21st and 129th East Avenue.

