Tulsa Woman Arrested For Using Counterfeit Check To Buy Tires

Sand Springs Police arrested a woman after they say she tried to use a counterfeit check to purchase nearly $500 in tires at a Sands Springs business.

They identified her as Sierra Potter, 20.

The owner of Cecil and Son's Discount Tires told police it happened at his store on East Morrow Road.

In their report, police said the owner was alerted when Potter showed up at the store in a Nissan Murano to buy tires. He says Potter had been to another one of his stores recently to purchase tires with what turned out to be a bad check.

Police questioned Sierra Potter and they say she admitted to using a counterfeit check in both incidents.

A search of the Murano turned up several wallets, checkbooks, counterfeit $50 and $100 bills, a printer, a fake driver license and a handgun.

Police said the handgun had been reported stolen out of Owasso.

They booked Sierra Potter into the Tulsa County jail. Jail records show she has a court appearance set for February 14th.