Jury Recommends Life For Convicted Tulsa Murderer

Friday morning, a Tulsa County jury recommended a 26-year-old Tulsa man be sentenced for life without parole for a 2014 murder in midtown Tulsa.

Thursday evening, that jury found Stephen Scyffore guilty of killing a homeless woman on November 22nd, 2014 near 10th and St. Louis.

This was the second trial for Scyffore. Last year, a judge declared a mistrial after a witness made a "gun like" gesture.

Stephen Scyffore is set to be sentenced on Monday, February 13th.