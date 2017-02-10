New Facility Gives Sapulpa-Area Residents Better Health Care Acc - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Facility Gives Sapulpa-Area Residents Better Health Care Access

Posted: Updated:
Good Samaritan Health Services had a ribbon cutting Friday for its newest clinic at the First Baptist Church. Good Samaritan Health Services had a ribbon cutting Friday for its newest clinic at the First Baptist Church.
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

People in the Sapulpa area now have better access to health care.

Good Samaritan Health Services had a ribbon cutting Friday for its newest clinic at the First Baptist Church.

Good Samaritan is a non-profit group and provides mobile health care across Green Country for the poor and uninsured, all for free.

"Our target is usually to end up with a weekly clinic because that helps provide continuity of care for the patients that are coming in and we can see them this week and say why don't you come back next week, let’s check on it," said Dr. John Crouch.

This new unit is one of 14 across the area; they include exam rooms, a lab and a pharmacy.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
