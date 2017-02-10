BAPD: Man Dies After Collision With School Bus

A man died Friday evening after police say he crashed into a school bus.

Police responded to the intersection of Joliet Street and Kenosha Street just before 5:00 p.m.

They said a school bus was making a left turn onto Joliet Street from Kenosha when a Kia Sorento going east on Kenosha crashed into it.

Police said the male driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No students were on the bus and the driver was not hurt, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.