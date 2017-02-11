Police: Woman Stabbed During Altercation At Tulsa Bus Stop

Police say an apparent fight between two women at Tulsa bus stop late Friday sends one to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers said just before 10:30 p.m., an off-duty Tulsa County Sheriff's deputy called police after seeing a woman run across the 1600 block of South Peoria and collapse on the ground.

The deputy told police when he went to investigate he found the woman had apparently been stabbed.

So far, police say their investigation has determined two women had gotten into some sort of altercation prior to the stabbing. They say the suspect ran off, before officers arrived.

Police said the victim was stable when she was transported to the hospital by EMSA.