USS Tulsa Christened In Mobile, Alabama

Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor and current Mayor G.T. Bynum were in Mobile, Alabama Saturday for the christening ceremony for the USS Tulsa.

The USS Tulsa, according to Austal is an "advanced high-speed and agile 419-foot aluminum trimaran combat ship that combines superior seakeeping, endurance and speed with the volume and payload capacity needed to support emerging missions."

We are proud to provide an awesome combat ship to our nation’s incredible sailors. One that will honor the great city of Tulsa as she defends our nation around the globe,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle.

“We’re equally excited to share this celebration with an amazing patriot in Kathy Taylor who has served veterans and active duty military in so many ways, and now infuses her spirit as the sponsor into this incredible ship and her crew.”

Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor is the ship's sponsor and during Saturday's ceremony broke a bottle of champagne against the hull of the ship.

The U.S. Navy says the USS Tulsa is 419 feet long and has a beam length of 103.7 feet. It will be capable of operating at speeds in excess of 40 knots. Austal says the USS Tulsa will launch in mid-March and is scheduled for delivery in 2018.

