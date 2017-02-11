Group Uses 'Power Of Partial Improvements' To Clean Up Arkansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Group Uses 'Power Of Partial Improvements' To Clean Up Arkansas River

Photo of the group at work. Photo of the group at work.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A group of friends descended on the Arkansas River Saturday to clean up as much litter as possible.

"Wel,l we're out here cleaning up. We focus on shoreline cleanup," said Brian Hunter.

The name of the group is "The Power of Partial Improvements."

"Day-by-day we try and bring a couple people out a couple of times a week," he said.

"More and more people are reaching out, more and more people are getting involved. We want this to be a community movement we want this to just be the spark that changes something great and gets people to care a little bit more.

Ashley Sorrell said, "It's important to me and I feel like its important to them. They can look inside themselves and feel pride in their community."

"Everything that we do us funded out of our pockets. We are all on very limited budgets. So for now, we recycle what we can, where we can, but we mostly just throw it away. In three days we dug out 164 tires, and we had to stop because we nowhere to take them, we have nowhere to put them, nowhere to store them, and its three dollars a piece to dispose of a tire," Hunter said.

"I think its important because its our backyard, its our city, our town."

Sorrell said, "We have a small following, and we'd really love to see more people come out and help us so we could make a bigger impact on our community."

You can help by visiting the group's web site or Facebook page.

