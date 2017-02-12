Cold Front Surges In On Strong North Wind

After the record-smashing heat we experienced Saturday, our weather is settling back down to much less extreme levels to wrap up the weekend.

Blustery north winds have ramped up behind a cold front that has surged across the state. Those north winds will be gusting as high as 35 miles per hour for much of our Sunday.

Afternoon highs for our Sunday look to be about 25 degrees cooler than our Saturday, with upper 50s across northeast Oklahoma to low 60s across southeast Oklahoma. That’s actually still above average for this time of year, but a far cry from the record levels we reached yesterday! Clouds look to increase late in the day.

Drier air is also filtering in behind the cold front, which combined with the continued very gusty winds will lead to yet another day of high fire danger. Once again, please remember that burn bans are in effect across all of eastern Oklahoma!

An approaching storm system will lead to an increase of moisture tonight into Monday, with cloudier skies to begin the work week. Morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s are expected on Monday, and thankfully we’ll have much lighter winds for a change.

That increase in moisture will eventually lead to a good chance for showers across eastern Oklahoma by late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and continued clouds and showers on Tuesday will keep our Valentine’s Day relatively chilly with highs mainly in the 40s. Rain chances look to be most widespread across southeast Oklahoma through the majority of our Valentine’s Day Tuesday, so you may want to keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans for you and your sweetheart!

Sunnier skies will begin to return by the middle of the week, ushering in yet another warm-up with temperatures trending back well above normal into the 60s and perhaps low 70s by the end of the week and into next weekend!