Green Country Firefighters Battle Wildfires

KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma -

Dry conditions and strong winds fueled several wildfires Sunday.

Gusts of around 35 miles per hour pushed a fire in Okmulgee county near the town of Dewar.

Firefighters said it started Saturday night and burned through a wooded area but thankfully, it did not threaten homes.

And firefighters were still working Sunday night to contain another fire near Kellyville in Creek County.

They said it's burned about 200 acres.

The flames are in a wooded area that is too difficult for firefighters to reach.

