Tulsa Mayor: Police Department Terminates Contract For 'Live PD'

Mayor GT Bynum confirmed on Facebook that the city's agreement with A&E has been terminated.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the police department has terminated the city's contract with A&E to film "Live PD."

The Tulsa Police Department chose more than a month ago to not renew its contract with a controversial “live” police show on the A&E Network, TPD Chief Chuck Jordan told News On 6 partner The Frontier on Monday.

The show, “Live PD,” follows police officers from several cities as they are on duty. The network promotes the show by saying “the debate over the policing of America continues to be a part of the daily conversation across the nation, A&E will offer viewers unfettered and unfiltered live access inside the country’s busiest police forces and the communities they patrol in the new documentary series Live PD.”

Tulsa had been one of those cities, but in the comments on a Facebook post about how the show targets Tulsa's minorities, Bynum said Tulsa Police will no longer be a part of the program.

His office clarified on Monday morning that it was the police department that made the call to terminate the contract.