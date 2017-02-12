Tulsa Mayor: Police Department Terminates Contract For 'Live PD' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Mayor: Police Department Terminates Contract For 'Live PD'

Posted: Updated:
Mayor GT Bynum confirmed on Facebook that the city's agreement with A&E has been terminated. Mayor GT Bynum confirmed on Facebook that the city's agreement with A&E has been terminated.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the police department has terminated the city's contract with A&E to film "Live PD."

The Tulsa Police Department chose more than a month ago to not renew its contract with a controversial “live” police show on the A&E Network, TPD Chief Chuck Jordan told News On 6 partner The Frontier on Monday.

The show, “Live PD,” follows police officers from several cities as they are on duty. The network promotes the show by saying  “the debate over the policing of America continues to be a part of the daily conversation across the nation, A&E will offer viewers unfettered and unfiltered live access inside the country’s busiest police forces and the communities they patrol in the new documentary series Live PD.”

Tulsa had been one of those cities, but in the comments on a Facebook post about how the show targets Tulsa's minorities, Bynum said Tulsa Police will no longer be a part of the program.

His office clarified on Monday morning that it was the police department that made the call to terminate the contract.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.