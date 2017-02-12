Grass Fire Burns Nearly 900 Acres In Oklahoma City

Nearly 900 acres burned on the southeast side of Oklahoma City on Sunday, consuming several out buildings, vehicles and a camper.

With some hot spots still burning, several folks have been ordered to evacuate, but many of those have decided to ignore the order.

It's a pretty well-populated area with lots of homes here. Fire crews told everyone in that danger area to evacuate, but many people are staying home and it's because of hot spots. They just want to protect their own property.

Firefighters have their crews prioritizing houses near the fire's current perimeter, but those a little bit farther away had the sprinklers running just in case.

Homeowners were packing up their valuables while clearing away anything that could be flammable outside.

"About the only thing we can do right now, is hope the wind lays down and shifts," said homeowner Jason Turley. "We are running our water sprinklers and taking our water hoses and watering all the way around the house to keep the grass wet. That's about all we can do."

Firefighters say embers can travel up to a mile or more in windy conditions like this, so they've positioned crews strategically and continue to watch the smoke plumes.