Grass Fire Burns Nearly 900 Acres In Oklahoma City - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Grass Fire Burns Nearly 900 Acres In Oklahoma City

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Nearly 900 acres burned on the southeast side of Oklahoma City on Sunday, consuming several out buildings, vehicles and a camper.

With some hot spots still burning, several folks have been ordered to evacuate, but many of those have decided to ignore the order.

It's a pretty well-populated area with lots of homes here. Fire crews told everyone in that danger area to evacuate, but many people are staying home and it's because of hot spots. They just want to protect their own property.

Firefighters have their crews prioritizing houses near the fire's current perimeter, but those a little bit farther away had the sprinklers running just in case.

Homeowners were packing up their valuables while clearing away anything that could be flammable outside.

"About the only thing we can do right now, is hope the wind lays down and shifts," said homeowner Jason Turley. "We are running our water sprinklers and taking our water hoses and watering all the way around the house to keep the grass wet. That's about all we can do." 

Firefighters say embers can travel up to a mile or more in windy conditions like this, so they've positioned crews strategically and continue to watch the smoke plumes.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.