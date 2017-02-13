Tulsa City Bus, Pickup Involved In Crash

A Tulsa city bus and a pickup crashed Monday morning in the 4800 block of East 51st Street. That's on 51st Street just west of Yale.

EMSA was called to the scene and treated the pickup driver for minor injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.

The wreck took place in front of a fire station around 6:40 a.m. Westbound lanes were impacted until 7:45 a.m. when the wreck cleared.

The bus was able to leave on its own power while the pickup was towed off.