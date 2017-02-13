Victim's Brother Testifies Former Tulsa Officer Shannon Kepler Killed Jeremey Lake

The prosecution began calling witnesses Monday in the second murder trial for former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler.

Kepler is charged with killing his daughter's boyfriend, Jeremey Lake, in 2014.

Kepler's first trial on the charge ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

On Monday, February 13, 2017, prosecutors called four witnesses. They started with Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler's daughter.

She testified that the day of the shooting, she and Lake were returning home when she saw her father's dark SUV pull into the neighborhood. She said she walked away but Lake didn't and soon after, she heard shots. She said she turned and saw Lake fall.

Jeremey Lake's brother was the DA's second witness. He's now 15 and testified he saw Lake walk to the SUV and say "Hi, my name is Jeremey." Shortly after that, he testified, he saw Kepler start shooting and Jeremey fall to the ground.

Kepler's attorneys say Lisa met Jeremey lake at a homeless shelter. They say her parents had dropped her off there to teach her a lesson because she'd been disobedient.

Soon after meeting Lake, they say, she went to live with him and posted about it on Facebook. Kepler's attorneys say her father found out and then learned Lake's address and his criminal history.

The new trial got off to a contentious start last week when the judge halted jury selection because of missing evidence. The evidence was a baggie found in Jeremey Lake's pocket the night he was shot.

When his attorney asked last week to have the contents tested, police told the judge the items had mistakenly been turned over to Lisa Kepler shortly after Lake's death. On Thursday, February 9, 2017 the judge ruled the defense would be allowed to tell the jury about the missing evidence.

Lisa Kepler testified Monday she no longer has the items, that they were either lost or stolen.

The trial will continue Tuesday.