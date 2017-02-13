Broken Arrow Man Takes To Roof In Attempt To Avoid Child Abuse A - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Man Takes To Roof In Attempt To Avoid Child Abuse Arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow man was arrested for child abuse and resisting arrest after a woman called police Sunday night, February 12, 2017. Officers were called to a home on East 134th Street around 9 p.m., according to an arrest and booking report.

The woman who lives there told police she was asleep when she heard her son screaming from the living room. She said her son told her his father, Blake Daniel Carter, purposefully stepped on him and injured him.

The woman told police Carter was "heavily intoxicated" and has a history of being aggressive and abusive while in that state. The arresting officer said they found Carter hiding on the roof, trying to avoid arrest. Police used a pepper ball gun, and he eventually came down, the report states.

Officers said it was clear Carter was heavily intoxicated. He was booked on complaints of child abuse, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Carter's wife told News On 6 her husband did not abuse her son. She said her husband was intoxicated and just tripped over her son. She said she called 911 only to make sure her son wasn't hurt. She said her husband hid on the roof because he's on probation for an alcohol-related offense. 

