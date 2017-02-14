Crash Shuts Down Westbound I-244 Near Memorial

A stalled car on a Tulsa highway led to an early morning collision. Three cars crashed on westbound I-244 just east of Memorial where a car had stalled out in the center lane.

OHP, Tulsa Police, Fire and EMSA responded. Troopers diverted all westbound traffic to northbound Highway 11 until the cars could be towed.

Traffic was backed up to Highway 169 during the drizzly rush hour. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown condition.

