Voters Decide On School Bond Issues

Green Country voters are deciding the fate of several school bonds at the polls Tuesday.

Along with bonds for Union, Jenks and Skiatook, several school board seats are also being voted on.

Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa, Collinsville and Union are some that have school board member elections.

Union is also asking voters to approve a $26 million bond referendum, money that will go to textbooks, band instruments and technology.

Skiatook hopes a similar $19 million bond referendum passes.

The Jenks school district wants voters to approve two bond issues that together total nearly $10.5 million.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to get to a polling location to vote.

Election results will be available Tuesday evening on newson6.com.