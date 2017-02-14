Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Unlawful Practice Of Dentistry

A Tulsa dental assistant received a suspended sentence in Tulsa County Court for unlawful practice of dentistry. Paige Maples worked for Bert Franklin, the dentist accused in the death of his girlfriend's 19-month-old son.

Maples pleaded guilty on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. She received a five-year suspended sentence and has to surrender her dental assistant permit and never work in dentistry again.

Some patients at Franklin's office told News On 6 Maples did most of their dentistry work. Court documents say Maples examined, diagnosed and repaired one patient's denture, then, wrote a prescription.

Court records also show this isn't the first time Maples has gotten into legal trouble - or the first time she's received a suspended sentence. Maples received a one-year sentence for driving under the influence in 2016. In 2014, she was convicted of embezzlement and got a three-year suspended sentence.

In 2008, Maples got a 6-month sentence for driving while impaired.

Under the terms of a suspended sentence, if she gets into trouble again within the five years, she may have to go to jail. One count of unlawful practice of dentistry was dismissed.