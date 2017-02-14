Dementia Diagnosis Doesn’t Stop Tulsa Couple From Celebrating Va - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Dementia Diagnosis Doesn't Stop Tulsa Couple From Celebrating Valentine's Day

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Valentine’s Day can be difficult when your significant other has dementia.

One Tulsa couple dealing with the disease said they’re using Valentine’s Day to stay mentally and romantically involved.

Jean Cantu said, "There must've been 80 ladies there and he tried to dance with every one of them."

Jean and Raul Cantu met nearly 20 years ago at a seniors dance, and she said they almost immediately had chemistry.

"I had not dated too many people, but the ones I did were duds," Jean said.

They've weathered plenty of storms in their 17 years of marriage - the biggest one, Raul's dementia diagnosis nearly a year and a half ago.

"When he drives by himself he got lost, and even following me one day he got lost," Jean said.

At the age of 90, Jean is taking on the role of caregiver, along with wife.

She's been thinking about how she and Raul will celebrate Valentine’s Day, but she said the most important task is already done.

"Well, we've already had our Valentine kiss," she said.

The Cantus said they'll do a few puzzles and go out to dinner - Jean said that helps Raul's mind stay engaged.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma said that's the best medicine for someone suffering from dementia.

"Sometimes, it's easier to stay home and be by yourself, and that's really not what you should be doing. You should be getting with people who have the same issues," said Nellie Windsor with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Jean and Raul said they'll take on any challenge so long as they're together, but they know it won't be easy.

"What is so hard is I've never been around anyone with dementia, and neither has he," Jean said.

