Mother Of Terence Crutcher's Children Arrested For Possession Of Controlled Substance

Tulsa police arrested the mother of Terence Crutcher's children, Frenchel Johnson, Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

She was booked into the Tulsa County jail at 5:31 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance.

An arrest report states she wreck on the off ramp from Highway 11 to Apache Street. A paramedic that arrived on scene said there was a strong chemical smell in the car, and Johnson seemed disoriented and unresponsive to questions.

She reportedly told the paramedic she had had alcohol, unprescribed medication for depression and had smoked a "happy stick." As she was placed in an ambulance, EMSA looked in her purse for identification and found a cigarette wrapped in plastic, according to police.

That cigarette tested positive for PCP, the arresting officer states. When Johnson was cleared by St. John Medical Center, she was booked into jail.

Johnson took Crutcher's parents to court claiming she was his wife and should be the administrator of his estate, but the judge ruled the couple never did legally marry.

Terence Crutcher was shot and killed by Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby in September of last year.

