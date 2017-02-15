Governor Lifts Burn Ban Issued For 53 Counties - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Governor Lifts Burn Ban Issued For 53 Counties

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Governor Mary Fallin lifted the burn ban that was in effect for 53 counties, at the recommendation of Oklahoma Forestry Services. A news release states the recent rainfall prompted Fallin to cancel the governor's burn ban.

It has no effect on county burn bans that were in place.

“Individual counties can utilize more localized data, conditions and fire occurrence to decide if burn bans are called for on a county level,” Governor Fallin said.

Oklahomans were urged to continue to use caution as the winter fire season continues.

“The rainfall had a positive impact on the larger forest fuels such as branches and fallen trees, but our light grassy fuels will dry out quickly and will still carry fire,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma State Forester.  

