Tulsa Building Cleared After Destructive Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Demolition crews have torn down a vacant building that burned for hours last year.  The developer who owns the property at 3rd and Peoria says there were several legal issues involving the nearby railroad that kept them from tearing it down sooner. 

He says he has some ideas on what he'd like to see in its place.

"It's got high intensity zoning suitable for a distillery or brewery," he said. He hopes to have firmer plans sometime this year.

Tulsa firefighters said the fire started because homeless people were inside trying to get warm. A man survived over two and a half hours inside the building while it burned. Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

