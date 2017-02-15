Okmulgee Police Investigate After Body Found Outside Walmart

Okmulgee police and other emergency services are investigating after they say a body was found outside the Walmart on Highway 75.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017. When officer arrived they found remains in a dumpster at the Murphy's gas station.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a large suitcase lying on the ground at the front of the dumpster. Emergency personnel could be seen wrapping a large suitcase in plastic and placing it in a hearse. The hearse then left the scene.

The discovery has one local father concerned as he wonders if the remains could be his daughter.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said the body found in the dumpster appears to be that of an adult female.

He said it appears the remains hadn’t been there long but said there was no indication of what happened.

“Currently no evidence has been located to indicate what happened to this person, happened here, and no identification has been made,” he said.

Okmulgee police said they received information the case may be connected to a case in another jurisdiction. He said the suspect for that case is in custody, but no other details were released.

Local father John Timperley said when his friends heard the news they immediately called him. Timperley's daughter, RoseMarie, has been missing for over a year.

"Stories like this just grab my attention. That's why I'm in Okmulgee today. I'd just like to have some closure," he said.

When Timperley arrived at the police station Wednesday night, he was told by an officer that the body found was not RoseMarie, but he said he still has doubts.

"I don't want it to be, but yeah, it could be," he said. "If it ends up being true, I don't know if I'm going to get out of bed for a while."

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the identity and find out exactly what happened.