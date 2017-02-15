Architecture And Design Film Festival To Come To Tulsa

A festival that attracts thousands of people to cities across the country and the world is coming to Tulsa.

Architecture and Design is something Tulsa prides itself on, now the world is invited here to learn more about it.

"Downtown Tulsa has a new energy and I really love the places being built up," said Kyle Bergman, Festival Founder. "There is good juice and good energy and it is building and developing."

That is why Bergman decided Tulsa was a perfect fit for his Architecture and Design Film Festival.

"There are some cities where things feel right and others don't feel right. There was something really engaging about Tulsa from a creative point of view," Bergman said.

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host panel discussions and sessions with filmmakers and Pulitzer Prize-winning authors.

Over the span of four days, 15 feature-length and short films will be shown, catering to a broad audience.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum got a sneak peek Wednesday and called events like these a way to get our cities story out to the masses.

"People can learn that Tulsa has some great architecture and there is a story here about why we are built the way we are built," said Shane Hood with the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.

The First annual Architecture and Design Film festival kicks off on April 20, 2017.