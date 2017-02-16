Homeless Man Trips Burglary Alarm Inside Tulsa Church

Police arrested a homeless man who they set off an alarm at a midtown Tulsa church late Wednesday.

Officers were called to the First Lutheran Church in the 1200 block of South Utica just before midnight after tripping a burglary alarm.

Police located the man inside after they said he had apparently found an unlocked door.

Police say the man was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he was treated for several K-9 bites. He was then taken to the Tulsa County jail.