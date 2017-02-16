Montgomery County, Kansas Teen Arrested On Murder Complaint

Catoosa Police said they arrested a man and woman who left five kids in a car outside a casino Sunday.More >>
NFL player and Tulsa native Michael Bowie turned himself in at the Tulsa County Jail Monday, August 21. Bowie was booked on charges of domestic assault and battery and malicious injury or destruction of property.More >>
