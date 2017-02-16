Montgomery County, Kansas Teen Arrested On Murder Complaint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crime

Montgomery County, Kansas Teen Arrested On Murder Complaint

CANEY, Kansas -

A Montgomery County, Kansas teen has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old Caney, Kansas man.

The victim is identified as Brock Sanders.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says police arrested the 17-year-old and booked him into the Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Center in Girard on a first-degree murder complaint.

Caney Police say Brock Sander's family reported him missing on February 11th after he was seen leaving his home on February 8th.  

Police say their investigation into Sander's death continues.

