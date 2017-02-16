SUV Flips Into Tulsa Mill Creek

Tulsa firefighters are on scene near 11th and Mingo after a man flipped his Ford Expedition into a concrete culvert. Police said he was going eastbound on 11th when he lost control and went over the side.

EMSA paramedics treated the driver for a minor shoulder injury. It appears he will not be taken to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes of 11th Street is blocked as a wrecker is called to remove the SUV.