TPD Detectives Need Help Identifying Robbery Suspects

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying these men. They're two of three suspects who robbed a Tulsa convenience store.

Detectives are searching for three men who they say robbed a Tulsa convenience store by force Tuesday and left the store employee unconscious on the floor.

Police said the three suspects entered the Dash & Dash store at about 9:10 a.m. on February 14, 2017, and overpowered the employee and choked him until he passed out.

The suspects took some items from the employee before they left him lying on the floor, then they stole cash and other items from the store before fleeing, police said.

The employee regained consciousness and was able to call police.

Police have released the surveillance footage captured inside the store. The video may also be viewed here.

If anyone has information about the suspects or can identify them, contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Or to submit an online anonymous tip, click here.