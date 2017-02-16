Trump Nominates Alexander Acosta For Labor Secretary

President Trump announced his newest labor secretary pick, less than a day after Andrew Puzder withdrew his name from consideration for the post.

“He’ll be a tremendous Secretary of Labor,” the president said, touting that Acosta has been “confirmed by the Senate three times.”

Acosta’s experience in government trumps that of the president’s previous pick, Andrew Puzder.

Acosta has served as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush and was previously a member of the National Labor Relations Board.

Most recently, Acosta was the dean of the Florida International University College of Law. Acosta has also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

If confirmed as labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta would be first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet.

