TU Softball Heads To The Sunshine State For Strike-Out Cancer Tournament

BOCA RATON, Florida -

The University of Tulsa softball team is set to play five games over the weekend at the FAU Strike-Out Cancer Tournament in Boca Raton, Fla., beginning with a matchup against Toledo on Friday afternoon at 2:45 p.m.
 
The Hurricane will round out Friday play against host-school FAU at 5 p.m. in the eighth meeting between the two programs. Tulsa will meet up with Syracuse, Savannah State and St. John's for the first time in program history on Saturday and Sunday as they wrap up weekend play.
 
Tournament Schedule

Friday

2:45 p.m. – Toledo - Live Stats
5 p.m. - FAU - Live Stats

Saturday

8 a.m. – Syracuse - Live Stats
10:15 a.m. – Savannah State - Live Stats

Sunday

8 a.m. – St. John's - Live Stats

Tournament Home Page

THE AMERICAN HONOR ROLL...

Sophomore Julia Hollingsworth was named to The American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week after batting .600 over a five-game span at the Hillenbrand Invitational. Hollingsworth tallied nine hits in three days, including back-to-back three hit performances against Northwestern and Cal State Northridge. Hollingsworth's performance against Northwestern included a single, double and a triple while she hit a home run against Fordham in the season opener.

TOP TEN...

Junior pitcher Emily Watson moved into 10th on Tulsa's all-time strikeout list in the third inning against #10 Arizona as she recorded her 266th career strikeout. Watson passed former teammate Caitlin Sill's (2013-16) mark of 265 and is currently 39 strikeouts away from tying Ami Day (2002-05) for ninth all-time. Watson also ranks 10th at Tulsa in career strikeouts looking with 59, trailing Day by 13 backwards Ks. 

