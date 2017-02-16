Former Tulsa Officer On Trial For Murder Takes The Stand

A former Tulsa police officer on trial for murder took the stand on Thursday in his own defense.

Shannon Kepler is accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend Jeremy Lake back in 2014 while he was off-duty.

The DA cross-examined Kepler. And, more than half a dozen of the defense witnesses ahead of Kepler were character witnesses.

Kepler admitted that he violated the department's guidelines and looked up Lake’s criminal history and found Lakes address.

Kepler said he got out to try to talk to Lisa, but she wouldn't stop.

He says he heard a loud voice coming from the back of his car. The person said, "That's my girl, and nobody talks to my b-word but me."

Lisa told Lake to go home and that her father was a Tulsa Police officer.

Kepler said Lake started reaching into his pants.

He said as he saw Jeremy's hand come up with a gun, that's when he pulled his gun and shot.

There at one point was a brief outburst in the court.

The bailiff removed that person.