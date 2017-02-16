Man Tells Tulsa Police He Accidentally Shot His Girlfriend

Police have questioned a man they believe shot his girlfriend inside a Tulsa apartment Thursday evening.

The 48-year-old man claims the shooting was an accident.

Officers were called to the Seminole Apartments in the 2000 block of North Utica at 7:45 p.m. They arrived to find the victim shot once in the upper leg.



Police say the 40-year-old victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

An investigation into the incident continues.