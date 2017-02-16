Man Tells Tulsa Police He Accidentally Shot His Girlfriend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Tells Tulsa Police He Accidentally Shot His Girlfriend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have questioned a man they believe shot his girlfriend inside a Tulsa apartment Thursday evening.

The 48-year-old man claims the shooting was an accident.

Officers were called to the Seminole Apartments in the 2000 block of North Utica at 7:45 p.m.  They arrived to find the victim shot once in the upper leg. 
  
Police say the 40-year-old victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

An investigation into the incident continues.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
