Pryor Substitute Teacher Arrested For Putting Porn On Smartboard

Pryor Police arrested a substitute teacher on Thursday after they say he accidentally put pornography on a smartboard in his junior high classroom.

Police arrested John Autry, 57.

According to police, Autry didn't realize what he'd done until he heard some students giggling and other students left the room.

Investigators say he admitted to them that he had been watching pornography during the day in the classroom but that he didn't mean to put it on the smartboard.

The school resource officer moved all the students into a separate room and called police.

Officers booked Autry into the Mayes County Jail on a complaint of child neglect.