Closing Arguments In Kepler Trial Underway

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Friday, closing arguments in the trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler got underway.

He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of his daughters' boyfriend Jeremy Lake.

During the arguments, Kepler's defense lawyer tried to dismantle the state's argument.

There was also an attempt to discredit Kepler's daughter Lisa, the state's key witness.

This is the second time around for Kepler to be tried for murder.

The first trial, back in November, ended in a mistrial because the jury stayed at 11 to 1, with one juror finding him not guilty.

Prosecutors say Kepler shot and killed 19-year-old Jeremey Lake, who had just started dating Kepler's daughter Lisa.

Kepler claims it was self-defense after Lake pulled out a gun.

Lake died at the scene and Kepler left.

Kepler had already received a one-year sentence in November for reckless use of a firearm.

No word on whether the jury will get the case or start deliberations on Monday.

