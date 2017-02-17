Rape Suspect Dies After Tulsa Police Chase Ends With Shooting

A 34-year-old Claremore man who led Tulsa Police on a chase Friday evening has died after he was shot by officers.

Police say the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force had been looking for David English when they spotted him driving in the 6100 block of South Memorial at about 5 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop his vehicle, but they said English took off. Police tried to use stop sticks, but they said English avoided them as he headed north.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD was overhead as the chase turned onto Mingo. Just after 6 p.m., the chase ended in the 4700 block of South Mingo when David English stopped, got out of his vehicle.

Josh Downs was nearby and saw what happened next.

"They yelled stop, it was plenty obvious what they wanted him to do," said Josh Downs.

"The guy just casually stepped out of the car, and abruptly started walking towards the police car behind him and the officer pulled his weapon and I heard four or five rounds go out and the man hit the ground."

Officers at the scene said the suspect had a knife when he got out of the car and moved toward the officer.

"He was taking a position, taking a stance, making movements, that led that officer to believe that he or she was in danger for their life," said Officer Demita Kinard.



Witnesses who saw it didn't have a view that close, but said he clearly had something in his hands and he did not stop moving towards the officers.

"When he exited the car, he immediately charged the officer like pretty aggressive. And he wasn't stopping," said Tommy Neese, witness.

David English was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say three officers fired shots at English.

Officer Demita Kinard says the officers involved are on routine paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Authorities say David English was wanted in Rogers County on charges of kidnapping, rape and domestic assault.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Rogers County, David English had hit his victim over the head with a butane torch, tied a rope around her neck and repeatedly punched her in the face over a several day period.

In 2015, English had two convictions out of Tulsa County, including a misdemeanor charge for possession of drugs and a felony charge for possession of meth.

At that time, he told the court he had severe PTSD issues after doing three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

English has a drug case pending in Rogers County.